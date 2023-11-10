Manipal’s Pai acquires Rs 1,400 crore Davidson Kempner debt on BYJU’s

New Delhi: Manipal Education and Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai has acquired a Rs 1,400 crore debt raised by edtech major BYJU’s from Davidson Kempner, sources said.

The settlement includes a penal amount claimed by Davidson Kempner against debt investment of USD 100 million, or about Rs 800 crore.

BYJU’s had entered into an agreement with Davidson Kempner in March to raise USD 250 million, of which it received USD 100 million in first tranche.

After the dispute of the edtech firm with USD Term Loan B (TLB) lender, rest of the money from Davidson Kempner was not released.

“The family office of Ranjan Pai has taken over the debt exposure of Davidson Kempner in Aakash Education Services Ltd (AESL), as he partners with primary shareholder BYJU’s and its founder Byju Raveendran in steering the leading tutorial chain forward,” a source said.

Also Read Users can shop on Pincode using ONDC Gift Cards this Diwali

The investment from Pai brings relief to BYJU’s by ending a long-pending dispute between the edtech firm and Davidson Kempner.

The dispute between Davidson Kempner and BYJU’s arose after the edtech firm did not pay installments due to US-based TLB lenders.

The agreement between Davidson Kempner and BYJU’s was for USD 250 million debt investment but after the dispute with TLB lender, the rest of the USD 150 million investment did not come into BYJU’s account.

Pai has paid out Davidson Kempner in a bilateral debt transaction.

“An entity of Pai purchased all the NCDs of Davidson Kempner on NSE Cbrics platform,” the source said.

The transaction concluded on Friday, the sources said.

The loan dispute with Davidson Kempner was a corporate hangover on AESL and its settlement, along with Pai’s entry, marks significant milestones for Think and Learn as it navigates a business restructuring amid a challenging macro funding environment.

“Pai is also in discussions to buy additional stakes in AESL shortly. Ranjan Pai’s proprietary fund, Aarin Capital, was the first institutional investor in BYJU’s in 2013,” the source said.

The latest development paves the way for Byju Raveendran and Pai to work with Think and Learn shareholders in strengthening AESL’s corporate framework as well as its offline and online market presence.

In September, Manipal Global Education had announced a foray into the edtech space with the launch of Manipal MedAce in which the organisation plans to initially invest over Rs 100 crore in the development of content for the platform.

No comments were received from BYJU’s and Pai on the development.