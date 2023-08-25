Manipur: 10 tribal MLAs to boycott Assembly session citing security concerns

Imphal: 10 tribal MLAs, including two ministers, who have been demanding separate administrations for tribals in Manipur, will boycott the Assembly session commencing August 29 citing security reasons.

The two ministers are Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen.

Kipgen is the lone woman minister in the 12-member council of ministers headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Senior tribal leader and spokesman of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Ginza Vualzong, said that tribal ministers, MLAs, as well as the general public are scared of visiting the Meitei-dominated state capital of Imphal.

“None of the Ministers, MLAs and leaders belonging to the Kuki, Zomi and other tribal communities are willing to visit Imphal due to security reasons. Hence, they will boycott the Assembly session. To express their solidarity on the continuous attack on the tribals is also a reason for boycotting the Assembly session,” Vualzong said.

The crucial Assembly session, called after demands from various quarters, including the opposition Congress, is likely to discuss the ethnic violence which broke out in the state on May 3.

Over 160 people have been killed in the clashes since May 3, while more than 600 others have been injured.

Since May 12, the 10 MLAs, including seven from the ruling BJP, have been demanding a separate administration for the tribals.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the BJP, Meitei body Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and many other organisations have strongly opposed the separate administration demand.

The 10 tribal MLAs said in a joint statement on Friday that they have not been in touch with Chief Minister Biren Singh since the outbreak of the communal violence on May 3.

The MLAs said that it is needless to mention the killings and the complete mayhem witnessed since May 3, and a stark reminder may be made of Vungzagin Valte (one of the 10 tribal MLAs), who was brutally attacked and left to die by the attackers on May 4 in Imphal while returning from a meeting at the official bungalow of the Chief Minister.

“So far, no inquiry or arrest has been made, nor any progress of investigation has been reported till date. We do not want to face the same fate that our colleague underwent.

“Of late, the Imphal valley has become a ‘Valley of Death’ for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people. The streets and roads of Imphal and its surroundings are dangerous for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people. Even the identities of paramilitary personnel on duty are not spared, as they are checked and verified by the so-called Meira Paibis.

“Our official quarters and private residences are either looted, attacked or burnt by the mob,” the statement said.

The MLAs had earlier sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding creation of the posts of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police or equivalent posts for the five hill districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Pherzaw.