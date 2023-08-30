Manipur: 5 injured in firing incidents; security forces recover more looted arms

A police officer said that combined search operations continued in vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal West districts to recover looted arms and ammunition.

Imphal: At least five persons sustained minor injuries in sporadic incidents of firing in different districts of Manipur while the combined security forces recovered five looted sophisticated arms, 31 different types of ammunition, 19 powerful bombs, three packs of explosives from Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts on Wednesday.

The firing incidents took place between rival armed groups in Bishnupur and adjoining districts.

A police officer said that combined search operations continued in vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal West districts to recover looted arms and ammunition.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable, mixed populated locations and a security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

To restrict the movement of inimical elements and armed groups, 130 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different valley and hill districts and police detained 1,646 people in connection with violations of various law and government’s instructions.

