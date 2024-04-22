Manipur: 81.6 per cent voter turnout in repolling

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2024 10:25 pm IST
LS Polls 1st phase of elections
People wait to cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Manipur- PTI

Imphal: A voter turnout of 81.6 per cent was recorded during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, officials said.

No incidents of disturbance or violence were reported at any of the polling stations, an election official said.

Also Read
Lok Sabha elections: Re-polling begins at 11 stations in Manipur

A complaint, however, was received from the Congress claiming that an unidentified man had threatened a Congress agent over the phone to vacate the polling booth at Moirangkampu Sajeb, the official said.

MS Education Academy

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur – on Friday.

The repolling on Monday began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm at all the polling stations amid tight security arrangements.

“Voters queued up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which were affected by a riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday,” the election official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2024 10:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button