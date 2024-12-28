Manipur: Bandh called over killing of village volunteer cripples normal life in Imphal

Imphal: Normal life was badly affected in the Imphal Valley comprising five Manipur districts on Saturday due to a 24-hour shutdown called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in protest against the killing of a village defence volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) called the 24-hour shutdown, which ended on Saturday evening, to protest the killing of a village defence volunteer, and the arrest of six others on December 14.

Police earlier said that village volunteer Laishram Prem was killed and six others were arrested after an encounter with the Manipur police commandos near Salungpham High School in Thoubal district.

Police claimed that the six persons they arrested and the slain were members of the banned outfit PREPAK who were allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Some arms and ammunition, including those earlier looted from police armouries, were recovered from their possession, the official said.

In view of the shutdown, markets, including the usually bustling Paona and Thangal Keithel markets in Imphal, were deserted as shopkeepers closed their establishments.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, also remained shut, and most vehicles remained off the roads across the valley, comprising five districts.

Members of the ‘Meira Paibis’ (women vigilantes) took to the streets to enforce the shutdown.

Local clubs, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the Women’s Wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also supported the shutdown.

No major incident in connection with the shutdown was reported in any of the five valley districts. In Bishnupur district, bandh supporters vandalised a few vehicles that were plying on the roads.

The JAC has decided not to claim Laishram Prem’s body until their demands are fulfilled.

The JAC has been demanding strict action against police officials allegedly involved in the death of the village volunteer and the unconditional release of six village volunteers arrested on December 14.