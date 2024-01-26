Manipur CM Biren silent on imposition of Article 355 in state



Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday maintained silence on reports of imposition of Article 355 in the strife-torn state.

However, a senior official, who refused to be named, said the Article, which grants the Centre the authority to assume control of the state’s law and order without dismissing the government, had not been imposed.

Interacting with reporters after the Republic Day function here, the chief minister did not comment on the issue when asked about it.

This comes days after Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra claimed that Singh had told him during a meeting that Article 355 had been imposed in the state.

What is Article 355

Article 355 mandates the Union government to safeguard states against external aggression and internal disturbance.

This provision grants the Union the authority to assume control of a state’s law and order without dismissing the state government.

The confusion over imposition of Article 355 has been in place since violence broke out in the state in May last year.

It had even led a Manipur High Court lawyer and a student to file two separate RTIs in October and November last.

In response, deputy secretary to the government of India, Narendra Gautam, had informed “…Article 355 is not imposed, and accordingly the state government of Manipur only is responsible for the maintenance of law and order.”

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.