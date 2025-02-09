Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns

Manipur CM N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, February 9 as the Opposition considered a no-confidence motion against his government.

Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF. State BJP president A Sharda and senior saffron party leader Sambit Patra were also part of the delegation. After meeting the governor, Singh went to the CM secretariat.

Letter of resignation to Governor

In the letter to the Governor, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that he was “extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri”.

“My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them,” he said, citing these as maintaining the “territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years”, cracking down “on border infiltration and formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants” and “the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism”.

Manipur CM also listed the “stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied” and “time-bound and faster border which is underway”

Who is Biren Singh?

Nongthombam Biren Singh, 64, took over as the 12th CM of Manipur on March 15, 2017, after leading the BJP to its first victory in the state, and retained power in the 2022 Assembly elections. However, the ethnic violence between Meitis and Kuki-Zos that broke out in May 2023 in the state, had cast a cloud over his second term.

Manipur CM Visits Delhi a day before resignation

A day before his resignation, Manipur CM N Biren Singh flew to Delhi on a chartered flight, officials said, without revealing the purpose of his visit.

Earlier, Singh held a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat ahead of the assembly session starting February 10. At least 20 MLAs attended the meeting, which followed the opposition Congress’ move to bring a no-confidence motion against his government.

(With inputs from PTI)