Manipur CM briefs Amit Shah about ‘evolving situation’

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah here about the “evolving situation” in Manipur and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”.

Singh, who arrived in the national capital from Imphal this morning, went to meet Shah at his residence here.

“Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week,” he tweeted.

Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past… pic.twitter.com/Rz4qToLDni — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 25, 2023

Singh said there has been no report of casualties since June 13 due to the violence.

He said the home minister assured him that the central government will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur.

The chief minister said Shah “advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace” and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure peace prevails.

“I was joined by BJP National Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj Ji, Hon’ble MP Rajya Sabha Shri @MaharajaManipur Ji and Hon’ble Speaker Shri Th Satyabrata Singh Ji,” he said.

This comes a day after the home minister chaired an all-party meeting here over the Manipur situation.

Eighteen political parties, four MPs from the northeast and two chief ministers from the region attended the three-hour-long meeting.

The home minister told the all-party meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring the situation in violence-hit state since day one and “guiding us with full sensitivity” to find a solution to the problem.

Shah told the meeting the situation in Manipur was slowly returning to normal and not a single person has died since June 13 in the violence in the northeastern state.

The home minister, who had convened the meeting, sought the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest.

Shah told the meeting the Modi government is committed to solve the Manipur problem by taking everyone together.