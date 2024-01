Manipur: Curfew relaxed in 5 district, CM hints at reimposition of AFSPA

Imphal: The Manipur government has relaxed the curfew, which was imposed in five districts of Imphal valley on Monday evening after four villagers were gunned down in Thoubal, with varied timings, officials said.

The timing of the restrictions were relaxed from 5 am to 10 pm for Wednesday in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West and Kakching districts, while in Bishnupur, the relaxation of curfew will be from 5 am to 9 pm, according to an official notification.

“Due to the developing law and order situation… there is need to relax the restrictions on movement to facilitate the general public purchase essential items,” it said.

“The relaxation, however, shall not apply to any gathering/large-scale movement of persons/sit-in protests and rallies without obtaining approval through the competent authority,” the notification said.

The four villagers were shot dead by cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area on Monday evening, officials said.

The incident was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through illegal drug trade, they said.

Two other critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at the ICU of an Imphal-based hospital, the officials said.

The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the PLA, issued a statement, claiming that the gunmen belonged to the outfit, and they were holding an internal inquiry into the incident.

Both the organisations are banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

CM hints at AFSPA reimposition

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that he was “highly upset” with the ongoing violence in Manipur and elements who engage in it will be held responsible for any stringent government action, including the reimposition of AFSPA.

“Whatever is going on in the society now is too much. The government will find it really hard to tolerate if anyone or any group keeps on taking the law into their own hands. The central government will not keep on looking. If AFSPA is again reimposed, they will be held responsible,” he said after visiting those injured in a firing incident at Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

“Elements who continuously engage in violence should be held accountable if the government takes any stringent action, including reimposition of the unwanted AFSPA … I am highly upset (sic). The government cannot watch all these forever,” he said.

AFSPA was extended for six months in the hill areas of the north eastern state for six months since October last year and 19 police station areas Imphal valley area and an area that shares its boundary with neighbouring Assam were kept outside its purview despite the violent ethnic conflict that broke out in May.

The chief minister asked the people not to take the law into their hands and to inform the authorities concerned if they find anything suspicious so that the necessary legal actions are taken. He also asked them to identify the “enemies of Manipur” and face them unitedly rather than engage in internal clashes.

Singh visited the injured at Raj Medicity, a private hospital here. Four persons received bullet wounds in the firing and two of them who were injured critically firing are being treated in the ICU of the hospital.

Following the violence, curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

The RPF owned responsibility for the shooting, which took place when some of its members went to the house of one person in the area who has several narcotics cases pending against him. Within minutes, around 1,000 people gathered outside the residence of the suspected narcotic dealer and chased them away.

The RPF cadres then opened fire on the locals, killing four and injuring ten others.

After his visit, Singh posted on X, “We strongly condemn all forms of violence, and the state government has launched mass combing operations to nab the culprits and the culprit will be punished according to the law. No one is above the law.”

The chief minister visited the families of the deceased. “We stand united as a community and our government is committed to ensuring swift and thorough investigations to bring those responsible to justice,” he posted on X.