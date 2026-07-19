Manipur declares holiday for all schools on Monday for FIFA final

Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in the final.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
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Imphal: The Manipur government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on Monday, July 19, to enable students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, according to an official statement.

An order issued by the education department said, “The Governor of Manipur has directed that all schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE or any other board, along with all government, aided and unaided colleges, higher education institutions and universities, will remain closed on July 20.”

The order said the holiday had been declared “with a view to enable students across the state to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at 0030 hours on July 20, 2026.”

Subhan Bakery

Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in the final.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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