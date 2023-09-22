Manipur: Fresh clashes in Imphal after one of 5 defence volunteers rearrested

Earlier in the day, a special court in Imphal had released the five youth on bail upon furnishing of PR bond of Rs 50,000.

Over 30 protestors, including women, were injured in a clash with the security forces, who also fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse march
Violence in Manipur. (Representative Image).

Imphal: Fresh clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in certain pockets of Imphal West on Friday night after one of the five defence volunteers released on bail by a special court in Imphal earlier in the day was re-arrested by a central security agency, officials said.

There was, however, no official confirmation about the status of the re-arrested youth, officials added.

While four arrested youth were handed over to their family members after being granted bail, Moirangthem Anand, a former cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army, has been re-arrested, they said.

Anand’s wife, who broke down in front of Imphal police station, said, “I have been told by police that my husband has been arrested in connection with a previous case which is more than 10 years old.”

One of the released village defence force volunteer identified as L Michael told reporters, “Though four of us were released from the lock-up, Anand was whisked away by few officials. That’s the last time we saw him.”

Meanwhile, security forces including RAF personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Kwakeithel stretch, Singjamei and Uripok in Imphal West district. Protesters burnt tyres on the middle of the road in protest against the government and police.

Police had recovered one INSAS rifle with 78 rounds of ammunition from Anand when they arrested him along with four others on September 16 at Kongba in Imphal East district.

On Thursday, the state had witnessed widespread clashes between security forces and protesters after demonstrators attempted to storm police stations as part of “court arrest agitation” demanding unconditional release of the five village defence volunteers.

