Manipur Governor Anusuiya summons assembly session on August 29

Imphal: The Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on the recommendations of the state cabinet summoned the monsoon session of the state assembly on August 29, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that Manipur Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh quoting the Governor’s order in a notification said that the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would meet on August 29.

“The Business Advisory Committee of the assembly would now decide the schedule and duration of the session,” the official told IANS.

Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday tweeted: “The State Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble CM N Biren Singh on Monday, August 21, 2023, took a decision to convene the 4the Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly (Monsoon Session) on August 29, 2023.”

The state cabinet earlier on August 4 had made a similar recommendation to the Governor to convene the session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 21 but the Governor did not summon the session that time.

It is most likely that the ongoing ethnic violence and related issues would be discussed in the vital session.

Political controversy sparked off after the Governor did not formally summon the session despite cabinet recommendations earlier.

The previous assembly session was held in March.

As per the norms, at least one assembly session must be held every six months.

The Congress legislature party led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on July 26 met the Governor and demanded to convene a special session of the Assembly under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution.

The Congress leaders, who are demanding imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, have been saying that the state Assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss and debate the ongoing turmoil for which suggestions of measures to restore normalcy can be moved and discussed.

Okram Ibobi Singh, a three-term former Chief Minister (2001-2017), said that there would be a constitutional crisis in Manipur if the assembly session would not be held in six months.

“It is unprecedented that despite Cabinet requests, the Governor did not convene the assembly session,” Singh, Congress legislature party leader, said while addressing a party function.

Ten tribal MLAs, including seven ruling BJP MLAs, along with many other tribal organisations, since May 12 have been demanding a separate administration for the tribals.

The tribal legislators also said that they would not be able to attend the assembly session in Imphal due to “security reasons”.

Over 160 people have been killed and more than 600 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur, approximately 70,000 men, women and children belonging to different communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums in Manipur and several thousand sought refuge in the neighbouring states including Mizoram.