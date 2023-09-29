Manipur Guv visits families of youths killed after being kidnapped

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday visited the family members of two youths who were killed after being allegedly kidnapped, leading to violent protests in the northeastern state.

The governor met the family members of the two students at their respective residences in Imphal West district, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in the state capital Imphal on Tuesday, a day after photos of the bodies of the two youths, who went missing in July, went viral on social media.

“The governor consoled the parents of the two students and gave water to the mothers who were on fast for many days, ” the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Uikey expressed her pain and condolences to the bereaved families.

The governor assured them that action would be taken against the perpetrators as per the law.

Uikey was also informed “by the local people on the extensive use of force by the security personnel on the students” who launched protests on Tuesday against the killing of the two youths.

A CBI team is currently investigating the killing of the two students – a man and a girl- in the northeastern state which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months.

The state government on Thursday constituted a committee to verify complaints of alleged use of excessive force on protesters, mainly students, by security forces here over the last two days, an official said.

While briefing the media, Uikey appealed to all the parents to “advise the students for peaceful forms of agitation and not to take law in their hands as injuries from such agitations will have a lasting impact on the future of the students”, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Later, in the evening, the governor also visited the injured students during the protests and met their parents at Shija Hospital, Langol. She handed over some financial assistance to them.

The governor wished them a speedy recovery and assured them of the required medical assistance.