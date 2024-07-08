Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Imphal

Kohima: In a joint operation the Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.

“Based on specific information of the presence of arms and ammunition in fringe areas of Imphal East district of Manipur, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation on July 7,” Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh release stated.

According to the release, due to the complexity of the terrain, an Army Explosive Detection Dog was also deployed along with the search team.

“The operation culminated with the recovery of one Heavy Caliber (70mm) Launcher, two 9mm Pistols, one 12 Bore-Single Barrel Gun, one Improvised Grenade Launcher, six Grenades, two Tube Launchers, Ammunition and War-like stores. The captured arms, ammunition and war-like stores have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation,” it stated.

Further investigation is underway.