Manipur is top priority: Home minister Amit Shah

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2023 8:45 pm IST
Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Karnataka, says we ended 4 per cent Muslim quota
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government’s top priority is peace and prosperity in Manipur and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.

Shah said this after a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army here.

Also Read
Kharge-led Cong delegation meets Prez, seeks intervention in Manipur

“Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,” he tweeted.

MS Education Academy

The home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2023 8:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button