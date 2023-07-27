Manipur issue: LS adjourned till 2 pm, Oppn MPs protest in black clothes

Opposition members sought the Prime Minister's response to violence in Manipur.

Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday within five minutes after it convened, with Congress-led Opposition members protesting, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exhaustive statement on the Manipur situation in the House.

Wearing black clothes, the Opposition members entered the Well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans, seeking the Prime Minister’s response to the violence in Manipur.

Speaker Om Birla, who allowed Question Hour proceedings, urged the protesting members to maintain the dignity of the House and resume their seats.

He was particularly annoyed with protesting members surrounding Road and
Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with placards, as he was replying to a question by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

“This kind of behaviour is unbecoming of Parliamentary decorum. Members should not disrupt a minister from replying to questions. India is the world’s largest democracy, and this kind of unruly conduct shows us in poor light before the world. I will give you time to raise your concerns, but this kind of behaviour is not acceptable,” Birla said.

As the ruckus continued, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

