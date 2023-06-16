Manipur: Petrol bombs hurled at Union Minister RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal

Imphal: A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night, confirmed the Manipur Government.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home.”

Appealing for peace in the northeastern state, he said, “It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state . I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman.” (ANI)