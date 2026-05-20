Manipur: Security forces launch operation to trace hostages held by armed groups

Imphal: Security forces have been conducting search operations in the interior hill terrains of the Kangpokpi district in search of people still held hostage by armed groups, police said on Wednesday, May 20.

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed for the operation, an official said.

“Combing and search operations are being continued by security forces to rescue the missing persons in the hill ranges surrounding Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho and P Molding villages of Kangpokpi district,” police said in a statement.

More than 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were shot dead in an ambush in Kangpokpi.

Also Read Manipur: Security forces destroy 12 illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi

Thirty-one of them have already been released, officials said.

On Tuesday, a Liangmai Naga community leader met with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and said that even if the missing people are dead, their bodies should be handed over to their families.

On the other hand, Kuki Inpi-Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, claimed 14 people from the community have been held hostage by Naga groups.