Manipur: Security forces nab five militants, recover arms

Imphal: Security forces have arrested five militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits, in three districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

All the arrests were made on Thursday in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, a senior officer said.

Two cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Koireng) were apprehended from Andro Parking and Khurai Konsam Leikai in Imphal East district, he said.

One firearm and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

An active cadre of the outlawed KCP (PWG) was held from Khangabok Part II in Thoubal district, and he was involved in extortion activities, the officer said.

One member of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) was arrested from Khonghampat Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, he said.

A cadre of banned Prepak (Pro) was apprehended from Heirok Part III in Thoubal district, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Two rifles, a hand grenade and ammunition were seized from him, he added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.