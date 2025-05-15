10 militants killed in Manipur’s Chandel district, operation underway

Defence PRO based in Kohima told PTI on Thursday morning, "The operation is still underway… when it gets over, we will be able to share details."

Manipur violence (File Photo)

Imphal: At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur’s Chandel district, officials said.

The operation is still in progress, they said.

The Army’s Eastern Command said in a post on X on Wednesday, “Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14.”

“During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered,” it added.

