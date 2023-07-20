Manipur video: SC says it is deeply disturbed, asks Centre, state to take action

We will give a little time to govt to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground, says Court

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 20th July 2023 11:16 am IST
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.

Terming it “simply unacceptable”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

“We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground,” the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

