Manipur violence: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Shah’s residence

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 7th June 2023 1:45 pm IST
The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.(Photo;Twitter)

New Delhi: People from Manipur’s Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as ‘Save Kuki Lives’ and raising slogans, they said.

Also Read
Over 10K from violence-hit Manipur take shelter in Mizoram, Assam

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister’s residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

MS Education Academy

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 7th June 2023 1:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button