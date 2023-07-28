Manipur violence: PM Modi must give statement in Parliament

As a civil war like situation prevails in Manipur with ethnic groups, the Kukis and the Meiteis clashing with each other for the past several weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak in Parliament on the current situation.

As the leader of the House and the Prime Minister, it befits that Modi assures the nation regarding the steps taken by the state and central government to bring peace in Manipur.

Over hundred persons are reported to have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence in Manipur ruled by Modi’s own party the Bharatiya Janata Party. A double-engine government with the same party ruling in the Centre and the state.

The Supreme Court too has shown its deep concern and pointed out that it must be kept informed regarding the steps taken to control the situation by the state and Centre.

It is sad instead of taking the issue seriously, Parliament itself has been unable to function and hold any discussion on Manipur for the past many days.

The government and the united Opposition INDIA have dug in their heels on the issue of PM Modi making a statement.

Congress-led Opposition wants the PM to give a statement in Parliament. But any amount of sloganeering, walkouts, and protests by the Opposition has had no effect on BJP which has closed ranks and does not want its leader Modi to be put on the mat, particularly on such a sensitive issue as Manipur.

Obviously, the conditions in a BJP-run state are becoming a cause of a lot of embarrassment to the BJP.

Opposition is just waiting to tear into Modi and BJP once they are able to get the PM to speak on Manipur.

They would also point out that the issue has received international attention with the US State Department stating that it was deeply concerned about videos that went viral showing two women paraded naked and being raped in Manipur, calling it a terrible and brutal incident.

The European Parliament brought a resolution on it saying that it resulted from the “divisive policies promoting Hindu majoritarianism”, which was rightfully condemned by India as an interference in our internal affairs.

The BJP’s plea again and again is that the departmental head, Home Minister Amit Shah is not only responsible for law and order but competent enough to address the Parliament on the Manipur issue. Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly shown his eagerness to speak on the issue in Parliament and pointed out that the government is keen on holding a discussion on Manipur in Parliament and it is the Opposition that is backing out.

However, the Opposition points out that the state of Manipur has been tense and burning for a long and on such a serious and sensitive issue it merited that the Prime Minister himself must speak in Parliament.

Major opposition parties like the Congress, DMK, JD(U), TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, and RJD are all up in arms demanding PM to speak.

To virtually force the Prime Minister to speak, the Opposition has also filed a No Confidence motion against the government.

They have done it knowing fully well that they do not have the required numbers and that the vote of No Confidence will fail miserably.

However, the Opposition wants to cash in on the psychological impact of a motion of No Confidence against Modi. If not anything, they feel, it will draw the lines clearly between those with Modi and those against Modi, a significant exercise before the looming 2024 elections.

The Opposition which had placards like “I.N.D.I.A. with Manipur” in Parliament itself could always drum up the fact that it went to the extent of issuing a No Confidence Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an urgent issue like Manipur.

The ruling party however alleges that the Opposition is really not willing to discuss the issue in Parliament.

The question is as there have been precedents of Prime Ministers speaking on issues of national importance in Parliament why cannot Modi do it now ?

However, it is slowly getting to a matter of prestige with no side willing to relent and precious days being lost of this session of Parliament with no business being conducted besides the financial losses.

The fact that Modi spoke outside the Parliament to reporters on Manipur saying that for any civilized society, it was a shameful incident and an insult to the entire nation, further aggravated the Opposition.

In Manipur, the clash is between the community of hill tribes known as Kukis and the people of the plains known as the Meiteis. One of the reasons for the recent clashes is a court ruling in favour of Meiteis giving them special status to buy land in the hills and guarantee government jobs.

It must be kept in mind that Meitei dominates the Manipur BJP government. Also, one must underline the fact that Meitei tribals are Hindus and Kuki tribals are Christians. Kukis have also been demanding their own separate state which the Meitei and the state government has been opposing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state after violence broke out but at least he can speak out and give assurance to the warring groups and the nation that the government is fully in control and complete peace will slowly return to this north Eastern state.