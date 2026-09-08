Manipuri musician dies after assault outside Delhi home, 8 held

New Delhi: A 54-year-old Manipuri musician died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba employees following an altercation over drinking and shouting outside his residence in Kilokari village here, police said, adding the accused, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody.

The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the assault on C. Vikram Singh, a native of Manipur who had been living in Kilokari village for several years.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Singh objected to a group of men allegedly consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance outside his apartment. The situation escalated, following which the accused allegedly assaulted him, showering punches and blows on him.

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Singh’s son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital after the incident. However, he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the assault and Singh’s death. Seven men have been arrested, and a juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, Vijay, 36, and Mannu, 26. Police said all the accused work at different dhabas and food stalls.

NESSDU expresses grief

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), expressed grief over Vikram Singh’s death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician.

According to the NESSDU, Singh had gone downstairs after noticing a group of men allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment. The organisation said he asked them to reduce the noise, following which he was allegedly attacked and suffered severe injuries.

The students’ body termed the incident a “senseless act of violence” and urged the authorities to conduct a swift, fair, and thorough investigation.

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It also called for those found responsible to be held accountable.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

LoP Rahul Gandhi condoles death

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday expressed condolences to the family of Vikram Singh.

LoP Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Gandhi said, “Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it.”

“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country’s capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today. ‘Are we safe here?’,” he said.

Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it.



A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2026

LoP Gandhi further questioned the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police over the incident.

“What are Shah’s MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast? There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice. My condolences to Vikram ji’s family,” LoP Gandhi said.