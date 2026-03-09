Manipuri woman assaulted in south Delhi, 4 minors arrested

Delhi: A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted for objecting to harassment by a group of minors near a park close to the Saket District Court in Delhi on Sunday, March 8.

Four juveniles were arrested in connection with the assault the following day. According to a senior police officer, the woman and her friend were walking in the park when the minors allegedly made inappropriate comments.

“When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the woman,” the officer told PTI.

The Manipuri woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects. In subsequent police raids, all four accused were apprehended.

The incident comes days after a married couple — Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — was arrested in Malviya Nagar for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh in their neighbourhood.

The couple had allegedly made derogatory comments about the women’s appearance and profession during a dispute over dust falling to their floor from an air conditioner installation in the women’s flat above.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma raised concerns over the rise in racial attacks in India, calling it a sickening incident. “Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India,” he said. “The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening.”

Sangma added that racial bullying must not be accepted as “the new normal and we must act against it.” He tagged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the social media post, urging authorities to take strict action.

(With PTI inputs)