Manish Sisodia appears before ACB in classroom construction graft case

ACB had summoned Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 20th June 2025 1:35 pm IST
Manish Sisodia appears before ACB in Delhi
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrives to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with classroom construction case, in New Delhi, Friday, June 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Manish Sisodia appears before ACB in Delhi
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrives to talk to the media at his residence before leaving for the Anti-Corruption Bureau office to appear in connection with classroom construction case, in New Delhi, Friday, June 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Manish Sisodia appears before ACB in Delhi
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia talks to the media at his residence before leaving for the Anti-Corruption Bureau office to appear in connection with classroom construction case, in New Delhi, Friday, June 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

