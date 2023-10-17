Manisha Rani shifts to her new home in Mumbai, video inside

Mumbai: Indian dancer and social media influencer Manisha Rani rose to fame after making engaging TikTok videos. She appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant in 2023. She has worked hard enough to establish her presence in the entertainment industry and has started earning wealth now.

Manisha Rani keeps her fans updated and informed about her personal and professional life and recently she shared an emotional journey as she gets ready to move into her new home alongside her family.

In the video , Manisha said that she is shifting to her new home and expressed gratitude to her fans for loving her. She said that she has worked hard in her life and is finally moving to her dream house. She said that she has been in her old home for more than one and a half years and there are various memories attached to her old home.

Manisha later provided a visual tour of her new abode and said that she is extremely happy. She said that she is over the moon as she got a ‘balcony walla’ home in Mumbai. She is also seen singing while shooting the video of her new home.

Check out the video below