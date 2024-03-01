Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, takes home trophy

Manisha's victory has sparked excitement and celebrations among her fanbase, who are now eagerly looking forward for the grand finale episode

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 10:09 am IST
Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, takes home trophy
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Is Manisha Rani (Twitter)

Mumbai: Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of the popular celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The much-anticipated grand finale, set to air on March 2, will showcase Manisha’s winning moment as she defeated four other finalists – Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani

The news of Manisha’s victory spread like wildfire after a viral post by Bigg Boss Tak on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) disclosed the results.

The finale episode, shot in Mumbai’s film city on Thursday, reportedly saw Manisha outshining her fellow contestants.

MS Education Academy

JDJ 11 Top 3 Finalists

Insiders have revealed that the top three contestants were —

  • Shoaib Ibrahim
  • Manisha Rani
  • Adrija Sinha

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official broadcast of Manisha’s winning moment, scheduled for tomorrow. The talented dancer, alongside her choreographer Ashutosh Pawar, will not only take home the coveted trophy but also enjoy a complimentary trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, along with a cash prize.

Manisha’s victory has sparked excitement and celebrations among her fanbase, who are now eagerly looking forward for the grand finale episode.

What’s your take on Manisha Rani’s huge win in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Comment below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 10:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button