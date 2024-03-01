Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, takes home trophy

Mumbai: Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of the popular celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The much-anticipated grand finale, set to air on March 2, will showcase Manisha’s winning moment as she defeated four other finalists – Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani

The news of Manisha’s victory spread like wildfire after a viral post by Bigg Boss Tak on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) disclosed the results.

Congratulations #ManishaRani for winning the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 trophy. Her fans finally made it. 🏆



Note: This is not the first time the wild card won the Jhalak show. Teriya Magar won the show in season 9 as a wild card against Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. pic.twitter.com/nOnUJg1v4v — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 1, 2024

The finale episode, shot in Mumbai’s film city on Thursday, reportedly saw Manisha outshining her fellow contestants.

JDJ 11 Top 3 Finalists

Insiders have revealed that the top three contestants were —

Shoaib Ibrahim

Manisha Rani

Adrija Sinha

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official broadcast of Manisha’s winning moment, scheduled for tomorrow. The talented dancer, alongside her choreographer Ashutosh Pawar, will not only take home the coveted trophy but also enjoy a complimentary trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, along with a cash prize.

Manisha’s victory has sparked excitement and celebrations among her fanbase, who are now eagerly looking forward for the grand finale episode.

Many many congratulations to all fans of Manisha Rani.

Truly a deserving wildcard winner.



My shipper heart is jumping #ManishaRani#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/uJTIaWcBDI — Rishika Srivastava (@rishika148) February 29, 2024

What’s your take on Manisha Rani’s huge win in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? Comment below.