Manolo Marquez is new head coach of India men’s football team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Manolo Marquez as India’s men’s football team head coach, who is currently in charge of the Indian Super League side FC Goa.

The decision was made in the All India Football Federation’s Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, July 20. The Spaniard will continue his role at FC Goa in the 2024–25 season, handling the responsibilities of both teams together before taking over the national team on a full-time basis.

“It’s an honour for me to be the National Football Team coach of India, a country I consider my second home,” said the new Indian football team boss, responding to the appointment.

He also thanked the FC Goa management for ensuring flexibility in taking on the new role while remaining in charge of the club team. The 55-year-old coach, who has been coaching teams in India since 2020, has led Hyderabad FC to their maiden Indian Super League title in the 2021–22 season.

He took charge of the FC Goa team in 2023 after parting ways with Hyderabad FC. Manolo Marquez also has management experience in the Spanish top-flight La Liga, coaching Las Palmas in 2017–18. Indian football has high hopes for him.

His wealth of experience in coaching young Indian footballers and making them winners is proven, as he made Hyderabad FC Indian Super League winners with a team made up of largely homegrown young players.