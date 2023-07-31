Man’s body found in trolley bag in Bihar

Representative image

Patna: The body of a 60-year-old man was found stuffed inside a trolley bag in Bihar’s Siwan district.

The victim has been identified as Hare Krishna Tiwari.

The bag has been dumped in Pokhara village near the Siwan state highway.

According to the police, some passersby had noticed the bad on the roadside and assumed that it was thrown by thieves.

Upon opening, they found the body.

“The passersby informed us about the incident. We have recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem. Hare Krishna Tiwari is a native of Madhavpur village under the GB Nagar Tarwara police station of the district. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident,” said an officer of Maharajganj police station.

“We are investigating the incident to find some clues about the killers,” he said.

