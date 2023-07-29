Cop beaten to death in Bihar while on a vacation

Muzaffarpur: A Bihar police personnel was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday, while he was at his village in Muzaffarpur district on a vacation, following a dispute over a small piece of land.

The incident took place in Muzaffarpur district’s Yadu Chhapra village where 53 years old Dipendra Kumar Singh had come for a holiday from Patna, where he was posted as a Havildar.

According to Deputy SP (West), Muzaffarpur, Abhishek Anand, information was received in the morning that Singh’s body was lying close to his house.

“We rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. We have registered a case on the basis of complaints of bereaved family members who have said that the family was engaged in a dispute with a neighbouring household, over a piece of land that measured barely a few square inches”, said the official.

He added “Family members have alleged that the deceased had been telephonically seeking help from the local police for the past few days but there was no response. We are investigating the charge. All those who are found to be guilty will be brought to book”.