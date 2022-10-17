Man’s proposal to GF in front of Eiffel Tower has SRK twist [Video]

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan aka Badshah of Bollywood has been king of romance for over two decades now. Making his way in Hindi movies with Deewana (1992), the actor has been one of the biggest names when it comes to romantic movies and song that remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of all SRKians even after 20 years. Not just, his iconic dialogues and songs have helped several people confess their love.

We came across one such viral video where a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to SRKs’ hit song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from the movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. The songs of the movie have been evergreen and we all know the songs word for word. Watch the viral video here.

This cute gesture by the man leaves the internet overwhelmed. Here are a few comments which are even cuter.

‘Barish mein naach raha hai, That girl must be Shradhha kapoor’.

Even if she isn’t Shraddha Kapoor every girl deserves a proposal like this. Isn’t it?

Another user said ‘The way the girl starts dancing as well is so wholesome. I am sure the rain ruined his plans but he still danced for her- and that is amazing.’

It is indeed wholesome and rain made it better.

What do you think about this viral video? Do let us know in the comment section below.