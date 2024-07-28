Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Also Read Paris Olympics: Sindhu fetches dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea’s Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

PM Modi hails Manu Bhaker

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modihailed Manu Bhaker for winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics. He said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

“A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze,” Modi said in a post on X.

A historic medal!



Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India.



An incredible achievement!#Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2024

“This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!” he added.