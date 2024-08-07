Manu Bhaker welcomed on her arrival in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2024 8:24 pm IST
New Delhi: Markswoman Manu Bhaker with her personal coach Jaspal Rana being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Bhaker, India's first to win two Olympic medals in a single edition, arrived Delhi after a successful campaign at the Paris Games 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
