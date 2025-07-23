MANUU announces final phase of admissions; last chance for ET qualifiers

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has opened final phase admissions for entrance test (ET) based programs, giving the last chance to candidates who passed the university’s entrance test but were unable to get a seat in the earlier admission lists.

Prof M Vanaja, Director of Admissions, said candidates shortlisted previously but did not remit the course fee may also take part in the ET spot admissions.

According to the schedule of admissions, the facility will be operational from July 24, and candidates can choose the desired programmes based on seat availability.

Document verification will be conducted at respective departments, College of Teacher Education (CTEs), or polytechnics on July 31, and the final list of selected candidates will be put up on August 2. Payment of fees by selected candidates will be accepted on August 2 and 3.

Only those candidates reporting physically will be shortlisted for admission during this stage.

For more information, the candidates may log on to the official website of the university, email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in, or contact the admission help desk at 040-23006612, extn-1801.