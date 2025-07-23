Stolen, lost mobile phones worth Rs 2 cr recovered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 827 stolen and lost mobile phones were recovered by the Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) and returned to their owners on Wednesday, July 23, as part of the 8th phase of recovery operations.

Over the past 45 days, police recovered 827 phones worth Rs 2 crore, using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Zone-wise, 180 phones were recovered by Madhapur CCS, 174 by Balanagar CCS, 176 by Medchal CCS, 153 by Rajendranagar CCS and 144 by Shamshabad CCS.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Crimes A Muthyam Reddy emphasised the importance of promptly reporting lost or stolen mobile phones either at the nearest police station or via the CEIR portal.

So far, the Cyberabad police have returned 6,233 lost or stolen mobile phones through eight phases of recovery operations.

Several beneficiaries of the initiative expressed gratitude and shared their experiences with the police. One such beneficiary, recounting their experience, stated, “I lost my phone while visiting my relative’s house. It was a wedding gift from my son, so it had great emotional value. I lodged a complaint at the Balanagar Police Station. One month later, the police recovered my phone, and I received it at the CP office today. I sincerely thank the Cyberabad police.”

Police have urged citizens to make full use of the CEIR portal, which plays a vital role in preventing misuse and ensuring quicker recoveries of lost mobile phones.

The public has also been advised to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links.

In case one falls victim to a cybercrime, they have been urged to contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or file a complaint online on their official website.