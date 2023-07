Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Moosi Raza qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu from Lucknow Campus.

He worked on the topic Abid Suhail Ke Ghair Afsanvi Adab Ka Tanqeedi Mutalia (A critical study of non-Fictional Literary Work of Abid Suhail) under the supervision of Dr. Ishrat Naheed, Assistant Professor, MANUU Lucknow Campus. The viva-voce was held on June 6.