Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Ms. Shaneha Tarannum qualified for Ph D ( Doctor of Philosophy) in Social Work. She has worked on the topic “Effects of Gulf Migration on Muslim Families: A Study of Gopalganj District, Bihar” under the supervision of Prof. Md. Shahid Raza, Department of Social Work, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was conducted on 14-09-2022.