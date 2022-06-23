MANUU begins MA in Legal Studies, JMC, M Com and M Sc

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, the only university offering courses at higher level through Urdu medium, has introduced MA Legal studies and three certificate courses French, Russian, Pashto from the academic year 2022-2023.

The newly introduced, MA Legal studies programme will enable students to face the competitive examinations and enhance their soft skills. It will also enhance their capabilities to face the growing competition, their employability in NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, Health Sector, and Corporate Sector. Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent from recognized institution/University+Urdu as a subject/language or as a Medium in 10th/12th / Graduation level or equivalent Madrassa courses with Urdu as medium of Instruction approved by MANUU are eligible to take admission.

The eligibility criteria for Certificate of Proficiency in Pashto is 10+2 or equivalent, or Alim/Fazil degrees from recognized institutions whereas candidates with 10+2 or equivalent from any recognized institution are eligible for Certificate of Proficiency in French and Russian.

The other courses being offered under Post Graduate Programmes are Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism and Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics). Part time diploma programmes are available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) apart from Certificate Course in Urdu.

The last date for online submission of application forms is August 30.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus log on to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.