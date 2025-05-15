MANUU cancels academic MoU with Turkish institute

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday, May 15, announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after Turkey expressed its repeated support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir on international platforms, including the UN General Assembly, especially after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. India has strongly objected to Turkey’s statements, calling them biased, unwarranted, and misinformed.

It should be noted that on January 2 last year, a five-year MoU was signed between MANUU and the Yunus Emre Institute that would provide a diploma in Turkish language.

MANUU had also started the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology with a visiting professor from Turkey, who has been told to return.

The collaborative effort allowed joint research work and projects, student exchange, establishing cultural activities, constructing educational, academic, cultural and scientific buildings and exchange of resident and non-resident faculty members.