MANUU signs MoU with Yunus Emre Institute of Türkiye

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye.

According to press release from MANUU, The MoU was signed on Tuesday (January 2) in the presence of MANUU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, the Registrar, Prof Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed and Consul General of Türkiye Orhan Yalman Okan, on behalf of Yunus Emre Institute.

This collaborative effort will enable to exchange visits between members of their academic and administrative staff for delivering lectures, engaging in research, developing joint projects, establishing cultural activities, exchanging students, exchange of resident and non-resident faculty members, project development and implementation, capacity building related to the educational, academic, cultural and scientific matters primarily on science diplomacy, providing technical assistance as may be required, within the scope of the mission of the University and Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project of Türkiye.