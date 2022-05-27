MANUU chooses to come to city to hold Dastangoi at Lamakaan

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Drama Club is organizing Dastangoi (traditional form of storytelling) on Saturday (28th May) at 8:00 pm at Lamkaan, Banjara Hills.

According to Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator, the students Syed Mazharuddin and Misbah Zafar will bring to life Mahmood Farooqui’s Daastaan Taqseem-e-Hind (story of Partition of India) at the Lamkaan, the Cultural Hub of Hyderabad.

The daastan is written by well known writer Mahmood Farooqui. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will attend the programme. Meraj Ahmad is the Director of the programme. The duration of the programme is 45 minutes.

This is the first time MANUU Drama Club members will be performing in the city.