MANUU conducts cricket match for ‘Differently Abled’ students

Published: 27th February 2024
Hyderabad: An exclusive cricket match for differently abled students was organized on 25th February 2024 at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) as part of Inter Hostels Sports, Cultural and Literary Competition 2023-24 for Boys and Girls.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Prof Aleem Ashraf Jaisi, Dean of Students Welfar, appreciated the players, and Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar announced prizes for their interesting performance.
 According to Dr. Md. Yousuf Khan and Dr. Sameena Basu, Provosts Boy’s and Girl’s Hostels, the competitions started with a 100-metre race competition inaugurated by Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed on February 20.

The competitions will go on till March 3.

