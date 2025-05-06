MANUU emerges Telangana’s powerhouse in all- India teachers training programme

Hyderabad: In a significant achievement for Telangana’s higher education landscape, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has demonstrated exceptional performance in teacher training programmes, establishing itself as the state’s leading institution while securing impressive national rankings. The data, released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), showcases MANUU’s success across multiple training initiatives under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centres (MMTTC) programme.

According to a Press Release issued by the University, within Telangana, MANUU has emerged as the frontrunner, leading in three out of four major training categories. The university topped the state charts in NEP Orientation, Faculty Induction Programme (292 beneficiaries), and Short-Term Programme (283 beneficiaries). In the Refresher Course category, MANUU maintained a strong presence with 638 beneficiaries, securing the second position in the state behind Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

The comprehensive data analysis reveals MANUU’s consistent performance at the national level, maintaining positions within the top 15 across all programmes. In the Faculty Induction Programme, the university ranked seventh nationally, while securing the 13th position in Short Term Programmes and twelfth in Refresher Courses.

What makes these achievements particularly noteworthy are that MANUU has outperformed several prestigious institutions in multiple categories. This success reflects the institution’s robust infrastructure, dedicated faculty, and strategic approach to teacher training.

These achievements align with the national objective of strengthening teacher training and educational quality under the NEP 2020 framework. The university’s performance not only strengthens Telangana’s position in the national education sector but also reinforces its commitment to excellence in teacher education and professional development.

“These numbers reflect our dedicated approach to capacity building in higher education. Our focus has been on creating a comprehensive ecosystem for teacher training that addresses both pedagogical innovations and NEP implementation challenges,” said Prof. Saneem Fatima, Director of MMTTC-MANUU. She emphasized that the university’s success stems from its inclusive approach and commitment to educational excellence.

The university has trained an impressive 3,954 persons under the NEP Orientation and Sensitization programme, securing the second position nationally, behind Delhi’s Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.

Dr. Meraj Ahmed Mubarki, Assistant Director of MMTTC-MANUU, attributed this success to the collaborative effort of the faculty and staff. “Our achievement, particularly in NEP orientation, demonstrates MANUU’s preparedness in adapting to educational reforms. We’ve focused on creating practical, implementable training modules that resonate with educators’ needs while aligning with national objectives,” he noted.