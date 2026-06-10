MANUU extends admission deadline till June 14

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for admissions into its merit-based programmes for the academic year 2026-27 from June 10 to June 14.

The decision was taken in response to representations received from various stakeholders across the country seeking more time to complete the admission process, Director of Admissions, Prof Syed Imtiyaz Hassan said.

The university is offering full-time and part-time postgraduate programmes, part-time postgraduate diploma programmes, along with diploma and certificate courses.

MANUU has introduced several new programmes in the current academic year. These include three postgraduate courses – MSc in Industrial Chemistry, MSc in Bioinformatics, and MA in Filmmaking (Self-Finance Mode).

Two new postgraduate diploma programmes, PG Diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Digital Governance, were also launched.

In addition, the university has introduced Advanced Diploma courses in Pashto, French and Telugu, along with a Certificate Course in Jewellery Design.

Students interested in applying can access the e-prospectus and detailed programme information through the university’s admission portal. University officials advised candidates to complete the application process before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

For further information, candidates may contact the Directorate of Admissions through email or the university helpline.