MANUU extends date for admissions into PhD and other courses

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application form for entrance based regular courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been extended up to June 12, 2022. Earlier, the last date was May 31 for online submission of applications.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, considering the representations received from stake holders from all over the country the date for submission of application form has been extended. However, entrance tests will be held as scheduled on 5th, 6th and 7th July, 2022.

Admissions are available for Ph.D programmes (Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education; Journalism and Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and Computer Science); M.Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies).

MANUU is also offering admissions into various Post Graduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Languages, Social Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Commerce and Sciences. Last date for online application of these merit based courses is 30th August, 2022.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.

Inter-hostel sports competitions begins at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing a week long Inter-Hostel Sports Week for about 2000 Boarders (Hostellers) of Boys and Girls Hostels up to June 4, 2022. Chess, Carom, Table Tennis, Badminton, Cricket, Volleyball and Football are part of the event.

To create awareness about the importance of physical fitness and health, 3K RUN for Boys and 2K RUN for Girls was organised today within the Campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan flagged off the event and spoke about the importance of waking up early in the morning and doing some kind of physical exercise to keep oneself fit. He also expressed his happiness that the sports event in the campus is being held after a gap of two years. With these events the University campus has become vibrant, he remarked.

Large number of officials, staff members, students of the University were also present.