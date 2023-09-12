MANUU holds workshop on English-Urdu-Hindi dictionary

Hyderabad: A multilingual glossary of different subjects in the Urdu language is the need of the hour. MANUU has always supported such efforts.

These views were expressed by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University in the inaugural session of the 5-day workshop organized for the preparation of the trilingual Glossary (English, Urdu, Hindi) of Political Science. The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the Commission of Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Union Ministry of Education.

The workshop started on the 11th of September.

Prof. Girishnath Jha, Chairman, CSTT in his address said that the Glossary being developed will soon be available to all. It will be useful in teaching under the National Education Policy.

Prof. Imtiaz Hasnain, Maulana Azad Chair, described the glossary as beneficial for all, especially the students.

Shahzad Alam Ansari, Assistant Director, CSTT, gave the details about the objectives of the workshop.

Prof Afroz Alam, Head of the Department of Political Science also spoke on the occasion. Md. Khurshid Alam, Assistant Professor, Political Science, and workshop coordinator convened the programme.