MANUU invites spot admissions for BEd, diploma in engineering

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday, September 2, invited applications for spot admission from candidates who qualified its 2026 entrance test.

Seats are open for B.Ed and diploma in engineering programmes till September 5.

Candidates who qualified the entrance exam and those who were allotted a seat but could not pay the fee can apply. No new application will be accepted, said a statement from the university.

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The last date for document verification is September 7. The provisional list will be displayed on September 8. Fees can be paid between September 9 and 10.