MANUU job mela rescheduled to April 20

Hyderabad: The Teacher Job Mela at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), originally scheduled for March 16, has now been rescheduled to April 20.

The event aims to connect qualified teaching aspirants with reputed schools, colleges, and institutions.

Students of MANUU (regular and distance modes) and other eligible candidates can register through a google form.

The educational institutions with faculty vacancies are invited to participate by paying a registration fee of Rs 5,000 before April 18.

Interested institutions can register through the link.

According to Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, Director, Training and Placement, the job fair in Hyderabad will help the institutions to get competent teachers / human resources for their schools/institutions, and a good number of reputed Schools/Institutions are expected to participate in the fair.