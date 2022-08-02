MANUU offers admissions in distance programmes

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is offering admissions in various distance mode courses. The dual mode University is offering admissions into various Undergraduate and post Graduate distance programmes including diploma and certificate programmes. The courses are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC).

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, Directorate of Distance Education, the only National University catering the educational needs of Urdu medium students is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies), B.A., B.Com., Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English) for 2022-23 session July, 2022.

The last date for submission of online application form is 20th October, 2022 and Last date for payment of admission fee is 31st October, 2022.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (ADMISSION Portal: manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in). The programme fee has to be paid as mentioned in the Prospectus July 2022. For further details contact Student Support Unit (SSU) Helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (Extn. 2207 & 2208) and toll-free No. 18004252958 or visit university website. The candidate can also contact any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Srinagar, Amravati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Nuh, Varanasi and Lucknow.